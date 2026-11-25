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A 75-year-old woman is recovering after her family says she was attacked and strangled while walking her dog in Montreal’s Verdun borough Sunday night.

Her son, Kevin Arthur, said his mother was walking to a local dépanneur around 8 p.m. when a man came up behind her near some bushes and began strangling her.

“She fought with him, she screamed, she screamed a lot,” Arthur told Global News Tuesday. “They fell over and he covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming.”

Arthur said a passing car startled the attacker, prompting him to release the woman and flee.

The woman suffered minor injuries but is too shaken to speak publicly, according to her family. She called 911 following the attack.

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Her sons say they later learned the man accused in the attack had a lengthy criminal history, including previous offences involving women in the same neighbourhood.

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“I don’t understand why someone who is capable of this can be released when they’ve done this in the past,” Arthur said.

According to court records, 25-year-old Peter Niviaxie pleaded guilty to sexual assault and sexual interference in 2021. He received a prison sentence and three years of probation.

In 2024, Niviaxie was arrested in connection with attacks on four women on Wellington Street in Verdun. He later pleaded guilty to assault-related offences and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Niviaxie is now facing a charge of assault by suffocating in connection with Sunday’s alleged attack.

The latest case has left the woman’s family questioning why someone with a history of violent offences was back in the community.

“They’re only gonna lock him up once he kills someone, that’s what it looks like,” said the woman’s other son, Jason Arthur.

Despite those concerns, the family says it is relieved the 75-year-old managed to escape with only minor physical injuries.