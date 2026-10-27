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Crime

Manhunt underway for convicted murderer who escaped from Tennessee prison

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 27, 2026 3:08 pm
2 min read
(L-R:) This booking photo released by the Tennessee Department of Corrections on July 24, 2025, shows Jacob Morley and this image from security video provided by John Lindamood shows escaped inmate Jacob Allen Morley, bottom right, stealing a white Ford F-350 from the Lindamood Planting Company early Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in Lake County, Tenn. View image in full screen
(L-R:) This booking photo released by the Tennessee Department of Corrections on July 24, 2025, shows Jacob Morley and this image from security video provided by John Lindamood shows Morley, bottom right, stealing a white Ford F-350 from the Lindamood Planting Company early Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in Lake County, Tenn. Tennessee Department of Corrections via AP/John Lindamood via AP
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Authorities are searching for a man convicted of murder who escaped from a Tennessee prison and stole a truck from a nearby farm.

Jacob Morley, who was serving a life sentence for killing a co-worker four years ago, was found to be missing from the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) late on Sunday.

“At approximately 11:30 pm on October 25, 2026, staff at NWCX confirmed Morley was unaccounted for and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility,” the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a news release.

Click to play video: 'Convicted killer found dead after escaping prison on Vancouver Island'
Convicted killer found dead after escaping prison on Vancouver Island

“Further review of security cameras confirmed Morley breached the perimeter fence and exited the facility in his TDOC uniform,” the Tennessee Department of Correction said.

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“Morley is serving a life sentence for a conviction in Carter County for first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and vandalism. He is 28 years old, 5’11” tall, and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes,” the news release added.

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The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video from the farm, showing Morley open the truck’s unlocked driver’s side door and drive off at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters in Hornbeak, about 19 kilometres east of the farm, said on social media that investigators confirmed their cameras captured footage of the truck driving by their station about 15 minutes later.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the vehicle stolen by Morley was found abandoned in Marion, Illinois.

“Morley’s whereabouts remain unknown, and locating him continues to be an urgent priority for law enforcement,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added.

“Public safety is our top concern. We are working around the clock with our local, state, and federal partners to track down Morley as quickly as possible,” authorities said.

Prison officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Morley and said he has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

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There is a reward of up to $2,500 available for information leading to Morley’s arrest.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to check home security and doorbell cameras, trail and hunting cameras, and other surveillance systems for possible sightings or activity.

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Morley is serving a life sentence for killing co-worker Cody Birchfield in 2022, according to The Associated Press.

Birchfield’s body was found in a box under Morley’s home after he had been missing for a few weeks. The two lived in Carter County, in eastern Tennessee.

Along with first-degree murder, Morley was convicted of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, vandalism and evading arrest, The Associated Press reports.

When Morley saw deputies at his home, he led officers on a chase that ended in North Carolina, authorities said.

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—With files from The Associated Press

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