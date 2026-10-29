Manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from Tennessee prison

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The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced that the reward for information leading to the arrest of Jacob Morley, a man convicted of murder who escaped from a Tennessee prison on Sunday, has raised to $15,000 as authorities continue their manhunt for the escaped inmate.

The TBI said that the following rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest: $7,500 from the Tennessee Governor’s Office, $2,5000 from TBI and $5,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service have increased the reward as the search continues. If you have any information on Jacob Morley, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Morley is considered dangerous,” the TBI said in the update.

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Morley, who was serving a life sentence for killing a co-worker four years ago, was found to be missing from the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) late on Sunday.

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“At approximately 11:30 pm on October 25, 2026, staff at NWCX confirmed Morley was unaccounted for and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility,” the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a news release.

“Further review of security cameras confirmed Morley breached the perimeter fence and exited the facility in his TDOC uniform,” the Tennessee Department of Correction said.

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“Morley is serving a life sentence for a conviction in Carter County for first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and vandalism. He is 28 years old, 5’11” tall, and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes,” the news release added.

The TBI released surveillance video from a farm, showing Morley open a truck’s unlocked driver’s side door and drive off at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters in Hornbeak, about 19 kilometres east of the farm, said on social media that investigators confirmed their cameras captured footage of the truck driving by their station about 15 minutes later.

By Tuesday afternoon, the TBI announced that the vehicle stolen by Morley was found abandoned in Marion, Illinois.

“Morley’s whereabouts remain unknown, and locating him continues to be an urgent priority for law enforcement,” the TBI added.

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“Public safety is our top concern. We are working around the clock with our local, state, and federal partners to track down Morley as quickly as possible,” authorities said.

By Wednesday, Marion Police Chief David Fitts told NBC News that Morley has no known connection to the town where the truck he is accused of stealing was found.

“What we have seen kind of leads us in the direction that he’s not still here. But that doesn’t mean that we’ve stopped looking,” Fitts added.

There have also been no confirmed sightings, according to Fitts.

“There’s really nowhere for him to go here where he wouldn’t be recognized. His face is all over the news,” Fitts said.

“I have no idea why he would come here, other than I-57 is a major interstate and it runs right through the middle of our town,” Fitts said. “And I don’t know, maybe he was low on gas and just pulled off. I don’t know.”

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Morley is serving a life sentence for killing co-worker Cody Birchfield in 2022, according to The Associated Press.

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Birchfield’s body was found in a box under Morley’s home after he had been missing for a few weeks. The two lived in Carter County, in eastern Tennessee.

Along with first-degree murder, Morley was convicted of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, vandalism and evading arrest, The Associated Press reports.

When Morley saw deputies at his home, he led officers on a chase that ended in North Carolina, authorities said.

Birchfield’s sister, Carrie Norman, took to Facebook after news of Morley’s escape spread.

“I’ve been following this all day. Im really disappointed with the Justice System. VINE , Is a joke. Who notified me that a convicted murderer is on the loose, my best friend,” she wrote.

“Has the Sheriff called to reassure the victims that he’s working on keeping us safe, NO. So my advice to everyone in this AREA! Lock your doors, load your guns, check your cameras,” she added.

In a statement to ABC News, Norman said she was “reliving this horrible tragedy all over again.”

“I find myself asking the public for help to find my brother’s murderer when he should be in prison locked away,” she added.

Eric Mohler, Birchfield’s cousin, told CBS affiliate WREG that he doesn’t understand how Morley could “just walk out of prison.”

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“He killed my cousin in cold blood. I mean, I wouldn’t put it past him doing it again, you know?” said Mohler. “Definitely watch out. People, be careful!”

—With files from The Associated Press