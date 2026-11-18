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The Oshkosh Police Department is seeking information after a convicted criminal escaped from a Wisconsin prison on Monday.

Police said that Mario A. Hernandez, 39, was “observed walking out of the facility” on Monday at 7:17 p.m. local time.

In a news release, police said, “The Oshkosh Police Department was notified that a male had escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center located at 4200 Sherman Rd. in the City of Oshkosh WI. This is a minimum-security facility run by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.”

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Police describe Hernandez as five feet, 10 inches tall and 165 pounds with longer brown hair and brown eyes.

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Hernandez was originally convicted on charges of Hit and Run — Involving Death, Intimidate Victim and Strangulation and Suffocation — Domestic Abuse Surcharge, police said.

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“The Oshkosh Police Department is seeking information about the whereabouts of this individual. He was last seen wearing light gray beanie style hat, dark shoes, green zip up jacket, and dark colored jeans. He is known to have ties to Milwaukee WI, Appleton WI, and The Village of Hartland WI,” the news release added.

Global News has reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for additional information, but has not received a response.

1:16 Multi-state manhunt underway for inmate who escaped from Tennessee prison

Hernandez’s escape comes weeks after authorities were searching for a man convicted of murder who escaped from a Tennessee prison and stole a truck from a nearby farm.

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Jacob Morley, who was serving a life sentence for killing a co-worker four years ago, was found to be missing from the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) late on Oct. 25.

“At approximately 11:30 pm on October 25, 2026, staff at NWCX confirmed Morley was unaccounted for and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility,” the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a news release.

“Further review of security cameras confirmed Morley breached the perimeter fence and exited the facility in his TDOC uniform,” the Tennessee Department of Correction said.

Morley was recaptured on Nov. 3 in Missouri after troopers used roadside cameras and a helicopter to track him down after more than a week on the run, authorities said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it learned that Morley was possibly traveling west on Interstate 70. The vehicle was located using automated licence plate readers and undercover officers travelling on a state highway in western Missouri.

Troopers took Morley, 28, into custody without incident ending a weeklong hunt.

—With files from The Associated Press