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A bit of breathing room is on the way for a not-for-profit community association west of Calgary, after members says a cyber theft left its bank accounts empty earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Rocky View County councilors voted unanimously to give the Bragg Creek Community Association an advance on its yearly operating grant of $133,027 which will be subtracted from the $170,000 it would have received in 2027 – 2028.

An additional $19,473 in emergency funding was also approved to help pay for its fire-suppression system that recently failed inspection.

“This really buys us significant time,” says BCCA president Terri-Lynn Duque. “This is gonna carry quite easily over the next four to five weeks and help reset our baseline we can operate from.”

The BCAA — which is recognized as a registered, charitable, not-for-profit society — says it was targeted in a cyber attack back on Nov. 5 that drained all three of its bank accounts in mere minutes, according to Duque.

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She wouldn’t say how much was taken, but confirms the loss is in the hundreds of thousands, following dozens of transactions all under $10,000 each.

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Duque says the accounts held the association’s funds to pay its employees, run programs including the library and daycare, and its capital reserves that would have covered the cost of the fire-suppression system repairs.

“When you have zero dollars in the bank, we have no ability to pay all of our outstanding accounts payables at this time,” Duque said.

“So at the moment that the incident happened, there was about $30,000 in good standing but out in accounts payable — so we’re effectively not being able to cash those, or our clients aren’t able to cash those cheques at this point in time.”

The association’s facility, Bragg Creek Centre, has four full-time employees and three part-time staff, which Duque says have all been ruled-out as having any involvement in the theft. The association continues to work with the RCMP, as well as its financial institution.

“We really don’t know what the source is, but everything is pointing to an external source at this point,” she says.

The community association is hoping to recover some of its losses through an online fundraiser. Anyone wishing to donate in-person can do so by dropping money off at the Bragg Creek Centre.

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