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The BC Coroners Service says an inquest will be held into the death of a Campbell River man in July 2021.

Relatives of Jared Lowndes, a member of the Laksilyu Clan who lived in Campbell River, say he was shot and killed by unnamed Mounties at a local Tim Hortons on July 8, 2021.

During the altercation, an RCMP officer was stabbed and injured, and a police service dog was fatally stabbed.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. opened the door to possible charges against three RCMP officers involved in the shooting death, but the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced in April 2024 that no charges would be approved.

The prosecution service said that the available evidence did not meet the assessment standard and that it was unable to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officers committed any offence.

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In April 2024, the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) called for a public inquiry into the deaths of Indigenous peoples involving RCMP, after charges against the RCMP officers in Lowndes’ case were dropped.

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“This followed an April 5th announcement that charges were being stayed against RCMP officers in the 2017 death of Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan man Dale Culver, and an October 2023 announcement that no charges were approved against the RCMP officers who killed Everett Patrick of the Lake Babine Nation in 2020,” the UBCIC said in a statement.

Through the organization, Laura Holland, Lowndes’ mother, stated, “It is time we had a look at the archaic, racist policies, procedures and laws that are upheld by the BCPS and Law Enforcement that maim, injure and kill Indigenous people in B.C. and Canada.

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“For too long, the BCPS has been permitted to hide behind these unjust policies, procedures, and laws to protect the police officers who commit crimes, inflicting pain and punishment on Indigenous people. It is time for transformative change. Enough is enough. Both these systems must be held accountable before any acts of reconciliation are possible. The truth must be heard.’”

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A coroner’s inquest is a non-fault-finding public inquiry aimed at determining facts related to someone’s death, making recommendations to prevent deaths in similar circumstances, and ensuring that public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

The inquest is set to begin on Dec. 7.