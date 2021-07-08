Man fatally shot, police dog killed in Campbell River, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified of an incident in Campbell River that led to the death of a man and an RCMP police dog.

RCMP say a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to an outstanding warrant failed to stop for officers around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police then boxed in the vehicle in a parking lot in the 2000-block of South Island Highway.

According to the IIO, an interaction occurred between a man and an RCMP officer with a police service dog.

A police service dog was killed and the police dog handler was treated for a knife wound. Police fired shots and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP notified the IIO, which investigates police-related incidents involving death or serious harm.

