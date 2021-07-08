Menu

Crime

Man fatally shot, police dog killed in Campbell River, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 5:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Police on scene of serious incident in Campbell River' Police on scene of serious incident in Campbell River
The independent investigations office is investigating a police-involved shooting in Campbell River.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified of an incident in Campbell River that led to the death of a man and an RCMP police dog.

RCMP say a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to an outstanding warrant failed to stop for officers around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police then boxed in the vehicle in a parking lot in the 2000-block of South Island Highway.

Read more: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by police SUV in Langley

According to the IIO, an interaction occurred between a man and an RCMP officer with a police service dog.

Trending Stories

A police service dog was killed and the police dog handler was treated for a knife wound. Police fired shots and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP notified the IIO, which investigates police-related incidents involving death or serious harm.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured' IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured
IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured – Jun 7, 2021
