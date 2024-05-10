Drake’s Toronto mansion sees another intruder trespass on property

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating another incident of trespassing at Drake’s mansion in the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood.

Police said they were called back to the rap superstar’s home on Thursday, at around 3:30 p.m., for reports of a trespasser on the property.

“That person got into an altercation with security guards prior to police arrival and was taken to hospital,” police told Global News.

Paramedics said they took a man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This comes just a day after police were called to Drake’s home on Wednesday afternoon after someone attempted to gain access to the property.

Police said in that incident the person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Early Tuesday morning, a security guard working at Drake’s mansion and was standing outside of the gates when he was shot.

Insp. Paul Krawczyk said the security guard was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Krawczyk said he could not confirm if Drake was home at the time of the incident. He did not say how many suspects were involved in the shooting or a description of the vehicle involved.

The shooting comes amid an ongoing feud between Drake and rapper Kendrick Lamar, though Krawczyk would not comment if that had anything to do with Tuesday’s shooting.