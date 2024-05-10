Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drake’s Toronto mansion sees another intruder trespass on property

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 8:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Drake’s security guard shot outside rapper’s Toronto mansion'
Drake’s security guard shot outside rapper’s Toronto mansion
WATCH: Drake’s security guard shot outside rapper’s Toronto mansion.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they are investigating another incident of trespassing at Drake’s mansion in the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood.

Police said they were called back to the rap superstar’s home on Thursday, at around 3:30 p.m., for reports of a trespasser on the property.

“That person got into an altercation with security guards prior to police arrival and was taken to hospital,” police told Global News.

Paramedics said they took a man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This comes just a day after police were called to Drake’s home on Wednesday afternoon after someone attempted to gain access to the property.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said in that incident the person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Click to play video: 'Shooting at Drake’s home puts spotlight on Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud'
Shooting at Drake’s home puts spotlight on Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud
Trending Now

Early Tuesday morning, a security guard working at Drake’s mansion and was standing outside of the gates when he was shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Insp. Paul Krawczyk said the security guard was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Krawczyk said he could not confirm if Drake was home at the time of the incident. He did not say how many suspects were involved in the shooting or a description of the vehicle involved.

The shooting comes amid an ongoing feud between Drake and rapper Kendrick Lamar, though Krawczyk would not comment if that had anything to do with Tuesday’s shooting.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices