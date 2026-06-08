Man charged following weekend shooting in northeast Calgary

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Calgary police said a 22-year-old man has been charged in relation to a shooting that took place outside the Samosa House, located at 4310 104 Avenue Northeast, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said officers responded around 3 a.m. to reports of a man who had been allegedly shot following an altercation that took place outside the Head Over Heels lounge, which is located in the same plaza as the restaurant.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a grey 2019 Dodge Charger bearing Alberta license plate CTJ 0073 at a high rate of speed, before police arrived.

View image in full screen Calgary police said the vehicle believed to have been involved in the early Sunday morning shooting was a grey 2019 Dodge Charger bearing Alberta license plate CTJ 0073. Calgary police photo

Investigators said the victim was uninjured and a suspect was later taken into custody following a traffic stop, which was made with the assistance of the HAWCS helicopter.

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A loaded 9 millimetre Canik TP9sfx handgun was seized from the vehicle.

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The suspect has been charged with one count each of discharging a firearm with intent and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Investigators have also released a photo of the vehicle in hopes that anyone with information about the circumstances will come forward.

Tips can be submitted by calling Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

They can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.