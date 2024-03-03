Alberta police watchdog investigates northeast Calgary shooting after police shoots suspect

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a northeast Calgary shooting after a police officer shot the suspect, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

The Calgary Police Service said that at around 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, officers responded to calls relating to a man with a firearm “engaging in erratic behaviour.” Police said the behaviour includes attempted carjacking and assault.

Police said between 6:50 p.m. and 7 p.m. that evening, the man had three different altercations with different people or groups of people in the area near Temple Drive Northeast while holding an imitation firearm.

In the first altercation, police said a woman was parking her car near her residence in the 6900 block of Temple Drive Northeast when a man approached her and allegedly pointed a firearm at her. The woman was able to safely get inside her residence and was not physically injured, according to Sunday’s release.

In the second incident, two men were standing outside a residence in the 0 to 100 block of Templebow Way Northeast while a third man sat inside a vehicle parked nearby with his child and mother. Police said the same man from the first incident approached the two men standing outside and pointed a firearm at one of them while demanding keys to the vehicle. When the two men said they didn’t have the keys, the suspect hit the gun against the window of the vehicle before leaving the area.

In the third altercation, a man was walking from his residence towards his vehicle that was parked near Temple Drive Northeast. Police said the suspect then approached him and demanded the keys to his car. The victim tried to walk away but was struck by an object, which police said was an imitation handgun. Police said the suspect demanded the victim’s keys again and struck the victim when he said he did not have them. The victim was able to run away and call 9-1-1, police said.

Police said the incidents appear to be random and none of the victims are believed to be known to the suspect.

At around 7 p.m., police said they arrived near Temple Drive and 58th Street Northeast and encountered the suspect. One officer shot at the suspect with their service weapon. The suspect was shot in the leg and taken into custody, police said. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they recovered a handgun-style pallet gun from the scene.

ASIRT was called to investigate the incident.

Police said Akol Acuil Piok, 36, was charged as a result of the investigation into the initial 9-1-1 calls. He was charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 4.