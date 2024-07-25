Menu

Crime

Sentencing hearing set to continue for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2024 6:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crown attorneys are suggesting a 15 year prison sentence for convicted sex offender Peter Nygard'
Crown attorneys are suggesting a 15 year prison sentence for convicted sex offender Peter Nygard
WATCH: Crown attorneys are suggesting a 15 year prison sentence for convicted sex offender Peter Nygard. The defence says Nygard’s age and rapidly deteriorating health are mitigating factors and says the sentence proposed would crush Nygard. Catherine McDonald reports.
The lawyer representing former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is set to continue her submissions at his sentencing hearing in Toronto today.

Gerri Wiebe stressed the importance of factoring in her client’s age and health as she began her arguments Wednesday.

Nygard, 83, was found guilty last November of four counts of sexual assault, but he was found not guilty of a fifth count as well as one of forcible confinement.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The charges stem from allegations dating from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

Prosecutors have said they are seeking a sentence of 15 years, minus credit for the time Nygard has already spent in custody.

On Wednesday, court heard victim impact statements from three of the complainants and one complainant’s mother.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

