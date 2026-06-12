Toronto police charge teen in connection with U.S. consulate shooting

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Authorities in Toronto have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with the March 10 shooting at the U.S. consulate.

Sheldon Tracy-Stewart was arrested and charged on Thursday with 11 counts, including discharging a firearm, illegal firearm possession and vehicle theft.

While there were no reported injuries during the incident, the case was linked by authorities in the U.S. to an alleged international campaign from Iranian-backed groups against targets in Europe and North America.

View image in full screen Police vehicles sit outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto after responding to a firearm discharge earlier on Tuesday, March 10. Global News

Earlier on Thursday, a veteran police officer died after an early-morning raid linked to the shooting was conducted.

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Const. Marc Pinizzotto, a member of the Emergency Task Force, was shot as officers executed the search warrant at 15 Martha Eaton Way, an apartment building near Trethewey and Black Creek drives, at about 5:40 a.m.

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The case they were investigating was deemed by Canadian authorities to be a national security case and sparked investigations by the RCMP.

View image in full screen Forensic Toronto police officers looks for evidence at the U.S. consulate in Toronto on Tuesday March 10, 2026. Police are investigating reports that the United States consulate in Toronto’s downtown core was hit by early morning gunfire Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

After the March 10 consulate shooting, an Iraqi national was arrested in the U.S. and charged with terrorism offences. U.S. prosecutors alleged Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi and others were behind the Toronto attack, as well as a second attack targeting a synagogue in Canada, while also coordinating nearly 20 attacks across Europe tied to an Iranian-backed militant network.

They claimed Al-Saadi had a role as a senior member of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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According to the unsealed U.S. criminal complaint, prosecutors alleged Al-Saadi and others “planned, coordinated, and claimed responsibility” for at least 18 terrorist attacks across Europe, along with “two additional attacks in Canada.”

–with files from Aaron D’Andrea and Isaac Callan