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Crime

Officer in hospital after being shot during ‘exchange of gunfire’: Toronto police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 7:13 am
1 min read
Toronto police officer shot View image in full screen
Toronto police attend the scene of a shooting near Trethewey and Black Creek drives June 11, 2026. Victoria Femia/Global News
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A Toronto police officer is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being shot during an “exchange of gunfire” early Thursday morning.

The force said in a post on X that at 5:42 a.m., police were conducting a search warrant near Trethewey and Black Creek drives when gunshots rang out.

An officer was shot, and they were taken to hospital in an emergency run.

A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics told Global News two people were taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

Toronto police officer shot View image in full screen
Toronto police attend the scene of a shooting near Trethewey and Black Creek drives on June 11, 2026. An officer was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being shot during an exchange of gunfire early Thursday morning, police say. Victoria Femia/Global News

It was not immediately clear who the second individual is. No suspect information was made available.

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The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, is investigating, a spokesperson told Global News.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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