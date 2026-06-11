Officer in hospital after being shot during ‘exchange of gunfire’: Toronto police

A Toronto police officer is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being shot during an “exchange of gunfire” early Thursday morning.
The force said in a post on X that at 5:42 a.m., police were conducting a search warrant near Trethewey and Black Creek drives when gunshots rang out.
An officer was shot, and they were taken to hospital in an emergency run.
A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics told Global News two people were taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.
It was not immediately clear who the second individual is. No suspect information was made available.
The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, is investigating, a spokesperson told Global News.
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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
More to come.
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