Officer in hospital after being shot during ‘exchange of gunfire’: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto police officer is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being shot during an “exchange of gunfire” early Thursday morning.

The force said in a post on X that at 5:42 a.m., police were conducting a search warrant near Trethewey and Black Creek drives when gunshots rang out.

An officer was shot, and they were taken to hospital in an emergency run.

A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics told Global News two people were taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

View image in full screen Toronto police attend the scene of a shooting near Trethewey and Black Creek drives on June 11, 2026. An officer was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being shot during an exchange of gunfire early Thursday morning, police say. Victoria Femia/Global News

It was not immediately clear who the second individual is. No suspect information was made available.

Story continues below advertisement

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, is investigating, a spokesperson told Global News.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come.