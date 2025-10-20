Final teen wanted in murder of 8-year-old Toronto boy arrested, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The third and final teen accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of an eight-year-old Toronto boy this summer has been arrested.

Toronto police announced the arrest Monday, saying the teen was apprehended on Sunday in Durham as part of a separate investigation.

He has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the Aug. 16 shooting of JahVai Roy. He is also charged with two counts of failure to comply with undertaking and breach of probation.

At around 12:30 a.m. that day, JahVai was lying in bed with his mother when shots rang out outside his home in the Martha Eaton Way and Tretheway Drive area.

Despite life-saving measures, police said JahVai was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said stray bullets also entered two other building units and no one else was injured. JahVai’s death sent shockwaves throughout the community.

Generally, police and media are legally forbidden from naming or identifying suspects under the age of 18, nor can they release images of them.

In certain situations, police are allowed to seek exemptions, which they received in this case. It expired on Sept. 24. They were identified as a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a man who was 17 at the time of the shooting.

The two other teens arrested in the case have been charged with first-degree murder.