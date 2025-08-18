Menu

Crime

8-year-old boy killed by stray bullet while sleeping during Toronto shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 18, 2025 7:10 am
1 min read
Toronto Police say an 8-year-old boy has died after being struck and killed by a stray bullet while he was sleeping in his bed early Saturday.

Police said shots rang out in the Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive area at around 12:30 a.m.

One of those gunshots struck a young boy, identified by police and family, as Jahvai Roy, 8.

Despite life-saving measures, police said Roy was pronounced dead in hospital.

“What’s happened here is a cowardly, disgusting act of violence,” said Det. Sgt. Jason Davis.

“The saddest part of this is this young boy was in bed, at home, when this happened. He was in his home, the safest place that you can be with your family in bed when he was struck by a stray bullet,” Davis said.

Jahvai Roy, 8. View image in full screen
Jahvai Roy, 8. Provided / Family
A family spokesperson said Roy was lying down at home with his mother when he was struck.

“There are no words that can capture the pain of losing a child in such a horrific and senseless way. This young boy should have had his whole life ahead of him,” said Marcell Wilson, the family spokesperson.

Residents in the area told Global News they heard more than a dozen shots fired.

Police said stray bullets also entered two other building units and no one else was injured.

There is no word on suspects or any vehicle description.

— With files from Global News’ Lexy Benedict

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

