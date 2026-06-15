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Crime

American man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2024 killing in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2026 12:27 pm
1 min read
An RCMP logo is seen in St. John's on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen in St. John's on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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A 49-year-old man from Maine has been found guilty of murder in the 2024 killing of a man in Esgenoopetitj First Nation, in northeastern New Brunswick.

RCMP say a jury found Keith Martin guilty on Thursday of second-degree murder and attempted murder after a 23-day trial.

Martin was the subject of a nearly 24-hour police manhunt in September 2024 and an alert warning residents of the First Nation to shelter in place because he was at large and armed.

Click to play video: 'Double shooting suspect arrested in New Brunswick after manhunt'
Double shooting suspect arrested in New Brunswick after manhunt

Police issued the alert after 48-year-old Mark Dwayne was found dead on Sept. 5, 2024, and Sylvio Savoie was found injured in what police called a firearm-related incident.

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Martin was arrested about a day later by police dog services and emergency response members.

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On Sept. 11, 2024, he appeared in Miramichi, N.B., provincial court where he was charged with second-degree murder.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Sept. 15.

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