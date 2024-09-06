Emergency alert: ‘Armed’ suspect still on loose after fatal N.B. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The manhunt for a suspect in a fatal shooting in New Brunswick continues for a second day, as residents of Esgenoopetitj First Nation (Burnt Church) are asked to stay “vigilant.”

While an Alert Ready message advising residents to stay indoors has been lifted, RCMP are still asking people to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

RCMP in the northeastern part of the province released a new photo of the armed suspect, 47-year-old Keith Martin, Friday morning.

“We know there may be people who may know where he may be or where he may be headed. I think what’s really important is to take a look at what we have online, take a look at his description. If you know where he may be, please contact us immediately. This person is considered dangerous,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

UPDATE: September 6, 2024: The #RCMPNB are releasing a new photo of Keith Martin, as police continue to search for him in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area. https://t.co/1RKVEjOD3c pic.twitter.com/pVatTsbeI1 — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) September 6, 2024

Police initially responded to a call for help Thursday at 1:47 p.m. Officers found a 48-year-old man had been killed by gunfire and another man had been injured.

About two hours later, they issued an emergency alert warning residents about an “armed and dangerous” suspect identified as Martin.

Police asked residents to remain indoors and keep their porch lights on as officers searched for Martin overnight.

Some local businesses, including public administration buildings and Esgenoopetitj School, were closed Friday.

By the afternoon, the RCMP said the alert had ended, and people could “resume their normal activities” but should report suspicious activity immediately.

“Police are continuing to search for 47-year-old Keith Martin, who is evading police, and is believed to be carrying a firearm with dangerous intent. Based on the progression of the investigation, police believe this to be an isolated incident,” an updated release read.

‘Remain vigilant’

RCMP had initially been looking for a vehicle in connection to the investigation, but later said they were no longer looking for it.

As of Friday morning, Ouellette could not say whether investigators believe Martin has access to another vehicle, but did say it’s believed he’s still in the area.

“We have no information to suggest that he is not (in the area) or that he is elsewhere. Our search continues to concentrate around the area of Esgenoopetitj First Nation,” he said.

“This person who is sought after (is for a) shooting incident where one person has died and another person is injured. So I think the important things are to one, remain safe; two, remain vigilant.”

The newly released photo of the suspect shows him with a shaved head and dark stubble. Police say that he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, jeans and a black winter hat and that he has a bandage on his forehead.

RCMP said he was last seen on Diggle Point Road, which is at the southern end of the First Nation, about eight kilometres from Neguac, N.B.

— with a file from The Canadian Press