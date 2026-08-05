Public vigil being held in Calgary Wednesday evening to honour Parker

Calgarians will gather Wednesday evening to honour Parker, the little boy who touched so many, including thousands he’d never met.
Parker is the 11-year-old neurodivergent boy who walked away from his Calgary dayhome on July 16th, prompting an Alberta Amber Alert and a massive search involving hundreds of police, search and rescue experts and thousands of ordinary Calgarians.
His body was found deep inside a pipe system under Deerfoot Trail, 13 days after he vanished.
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Thursday’s vigil, which is being held at Calgary’s municipal plaza, outside city hall, is taking place one week after the little boy’s body was found.
It begins at 7 p.m. and those in attendance will have the opportunity to write messages, or share memories, that will be delivered to Parker’s family.
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