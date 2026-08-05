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Crime

Public vigil being held in Calgary Wednesday evening to honour Parker

By Ken MacGillivray & Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted August 5, 2026 7:02 pm
1 min read
In the days following the discovery of his body, a huge memorial of toys, flowers and notes of condolence sprung up in northeast Calgary, not far from where Parker disappeared. View image in full screen
In the days following the discovery of his body, a huge memorial of toys, flowers and notes of condolence sprung up in northeast Calgary, not far from where Parker disappeared. Global News
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Calgarians will gather Wednesday evening to honour Parker, the little boy who touched so many, including thousands he’d never met.

Parker is the 11-year-old neurodivergent boy who walked away from his Calgary dayhome on July 16th, prompting an Alberta Amber Alert and a massive search involving hundreds of police, search and rescue experts and thousands of ordinary Calgarians.

His body was found deep inside a pipe system under Deerfoot Trail, 13 days after he vanished.

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Thursday’s vigil, which is being held at Calgary’s municipal plaza, outside city hall, is taking place one week after the little boy’s body was found.

It begins at 7 p.m. and those in attendance will have the opportunity to write messages, or share memories,  that will be delivered to Parker’s family.

Click to play video: 'Parker’s grieving parents thank public for search after son’s body found'
Parker’s grieving parents thank public for search after son’s body found

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