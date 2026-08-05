Public vigil being held in Calgary Wednesday evening to honour Parker

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Calgarians will gather Wednesday evening to honour Parker, the little boy who touched so many, including thousands he’d never met.

Parker is the 11-year-old neurodivergent boy who walked away from his Calgary dayhome on July 16th, prompting an Alberta Amber Alert and a massive search involving hundreds of police, search and rescue experts and thousands of ordinary Calgarians.

His body was found deep inside a pipe system under Deerfoot Trail, 13 days after he vanished.

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Thursday’s vigil, which is being held at Calgary’s municipal plaza, outside city hall, is taking place one week after the little boy’s body was found.

It begins at 7 p.m. and those in attendance will have the opportunity to write messages, or share memories, that will be delivered to Parker’s family.