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8 comments

  1. Petra
    August 1, 2026 at 5:33 pm

    Um why is the day home not being investigated????? A child under professional day care was able to escape???? What the hell

  2. Gord Hasay
    August 1, 2026 at 5:31 pm

    ” ways to protect vulnerable children”
    Air tags or ‘chips’ could be used on ‘special needs’ people.
    It would probably save someone who is not mentally able to be independent.

  3. Ronnie Halun
    August 1, 2026 at 5:19 pm

    So tired about hearing of this.

  4. Ben
    August 1, 2026 at 5:12 pm

    Protecting vulnerable people is the obligation of all.

  5. Sean Webb
    August 1, 2026 at 4:44 pm

    Dave thinks that caring about vulnerable people is exploitation. Wow!

  6. Sean Webb
    August 1, 2026 at 4:43 pm

    Hector comes out making his best effort to be the worst today to post a comment.

  7. Hector Campano
    August 1, 2026 at 4:25 pm

    Total nothing burger story. Kid ran away and put himself in a heap of trouble on his own.

  8. Dave
    August 1, 2026 at 4:12 pm

    Low lifes exploiting the death of a child in order to further their own agenda

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Canada

Grieving Albertans seek ways to protect vulnerable children after Parker’s death

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted August 1, 2026 4:05 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Parker’s grieving parents thank public for search after son’s body found'
Parker’s grieving parents thank public for search after son’s body found
The desperate search for an 11-year-old Calgary boy has ended in tragedy after his body was discovered nearly two weeks after he was last seen. Heather Yourex-West reports on the emotional message from Parker's parents, how the search's final days played out, and how the city is mourning the boy.
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The death of 11-year-old Parker, a non-verbal autistic boy whose disappearance sparked an 11-day search involving hundreds of police officers, volunteers and community members, has left Albertans grieving and searching for ways to better protect vulnerable children.

In the wake of the tragedy, Autism Edmonton is encouraging the public to learn how to safely respond if they encounter a child who appears to be lost or in distress, stressing that a calm, informed approach can make a critical difference.

Executive director Cassandra Rascal acknowledged the heartbreak many families are feeling, particularly parents of autistic children who know how quickly a wandering incident can become dangerous.

“I think first off, acknowledge your feelings. They are valid,” Rascal said in an interview with Global News. “I think collectively we’re experiencing grief. A lot of love and support was poured into Calgary and this is definitely not the outcome we wanted.”

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She said many of the organization’s members have shared stories of children wandering away in the past, leaving parents shaken by how close they came to tragedy.

“I know many parents, especially those with autistic kiddos, this is so close to home,” she said. “Really hug your loved ones, love your loved one and just embrace community right now.”

While the tragedy has prompted an outpouring of support, Rascal said it has also highlighted the importance of understanding how to help a neurodivergent child who may be lost.

Because autism is often described as an “invisible disability,” she said it may not be immediately apparent that a child is autistic.

If someone believes they have encountered a lost or distressed autistic or neurodivergent child, Rascal recommends calling authorities immediately while calmly observing the child from a safe distance.

Calgary police have announced they are scaling back the "physical" ground search for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since July 16 and was the subject of an Alberta amber alert.
Calgary police have announced they are scaling back the ‘physical’ ground search for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since July 16 and was the subject of an Alberta amber alert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

“You don’t want to yell. You don’t want to get into their personal space,” she said.

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Instead, she suggests using a few simple words, introducing yourself and reassuring the child that you are there to help.

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“Fewer words are better. You can say, ‘Hi, my name is Cassandra. I’m here to help,’ and keep it at that.”

If possible, she said, start by identifying a child’s special interest — it could be Disney, trains or another favourite topic — to help establish a connection while first responders are on the way.

Just as important, Rascal said there are things well-meaning bystanders should avoid doing. Yelling, touching the child, crowding their personal space and asking too many questions can become overwhelming and may cause the child to flee or hide.

“You don’t want sensory overload because then that could cause the opposite reaction of what you want,” she explained.

Rascal said increasing public understanding of autism can help ensure bystanders respond in ways that support rather than overwhelm a child in distress.

Grieving Albertans seek ways to protect vulnerable children after Parker’s death - image View image in full screen

The tragedy has also led many Albertans to seek a better understanding of autism.

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Rascal said organizations such as Autism Edmonton, Autism Calgary and Autism Society Alberta offer educational resources, webinars and community programs for families and the public.

She noted that autism has a prevalence rate of one in 44 across Canada, and that with diagnosis wait times often stretching two to three years, the true number may be even higher.

Rascal said the overwhelming community response during the search demonstrated how much people wanted to help.

“Once the community knew what to do, it was incredible, the support and care that was in Calgary,” she said.

Beyond education, Autism Edmonton provides front-line navigation services for families following a diagnosis, helps connect them with available supports and operates a low-sensory pantry program for those experiencing food insecurity.

Rascal also voiced support for a proposed alert system for vulnerable children, sometimes referred to as an Indigo Alert.

She said any future legislation should be shaped not only by advocates and first responders, but also by the families who live these experiences every day.

“Ensuring that the right people are at the table … but most importantly the families that this affects, so that their voices are heard.”

Rascal encouraged Albertans to continue learning about autism and to support organizations working with neurodivergent individuals, saying greater awareness can help communities respond more effectively when vulnerable children go missing.

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