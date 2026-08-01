N.S. RCMP accuse man of sex charges involving youths, seek additional victims

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RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a man with multiple sex crimes involving youths, and say there may be more victims.

Mounties say the investigation started last month after they learned a missing young person was staying at the home of a 38-year-old man.

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They then learned that other youths had allegedly spent time with the man, either at his home or on trips away.

Police searched a home on Croft Road in Chester Basin, about 60 kilometres west of Halifax, on Wednesday, arresting the man and seizing electronic devices.

He’s been charged with luring a child, four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference.

Police say they believe there are additional victims are asking anybody with information to come forward.