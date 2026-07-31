Toronto man charged in alleged street race was out on bail at time of crash

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Toronto Police have arrested the alleged driver of a Lamborghini that was involved in a street race that allegedly caused a serious collision two weeks ago, and who was wanted for failing to remain at the scene.

Akil Heywood, 42, has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, and stunt racing. Investigators say the Lamborghini has also been recovered.

On July 17 at 9:30 a.m., police were called to Highway 2A near Meadowvale Road after a collision involving a Mercedes and a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Police allege a green Lamborghini SUV and a white Mercedes were racing eastbound on Highway 2A when the Mercedes lost control and struck a third vehicle, the Ford F-150. The Mercedes then struck a tree. The Lamborghini left the scene, and investigators began a search for the Lamborghini and its driver.

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At the time, police said the driver of the Mercedes, a 15-year-old girl, and her 24-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the F-150, a 44-year-old man and an 11-month-old boy, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

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Court documents obtained by Global News confirm that Heywood was arrested and charged in July 2023 with kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, forcible confinement and two counts of extortion. The charges relate to the December 2022 kidnapping of self-proclaimed “Crypto King” Aiden Pleterski.

Heywood was released on a $10,000 surety bail with conditions including a curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. His trial on those charges is set for November.

Pleterski was arrested by Durham Regional Police in May 2024 in relation to a multimillion-dollar investor fraud and money laundering investigation conducted in conjunction with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), known as Project Swan.

Investigators allege that Pleterski, who was 25 at the time, bilked multiple investors out of millions of dollars. Pleterski was not registered with the OSC. Heywood, who was allegedly defrauded himself, is part of a $30-million civil suit against Pleterski.

Heywood’s trial in relation to Pleterski’s kidnapping is scheduled to proceed at Toronto’s Superior Court of Justice in November.

Heywood remains in custody in relation to the street-racing investigation. He will return to court on Tuesday. Sources tell Global News that the 15-year-old girl who was driving the Mercedes remains in hospital with life-altering injuries, and the 24-year-old male passenger remains in hospital in critical condition.