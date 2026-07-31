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Crime

High River, Alta. man faces charges of domestic homicide in court appearance

By Ken MacGillivray & Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 6:48 pm
1 min read
A 36-year-old man from High River appeared in court via CCTV on Friday, charged with the second degree murder of his former partner. View image in full screen
A 36-year-old man from High River appeared in court via CCTV camera on Friday, charged with the second degree murder of his former partner. Global News
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A 36-year-0ld man from High River, Alta., appeared in court via CCTV camera from the Calgary Remand Centre on Friday, charged with the second-degree murder of his former partner.

Jarret Stobbe is charged with killing Cayla Bleeker, 36, at a house just north of downtown High River on Tuesday.

RCMP have called it a domestic homicide.

36-year-old Jarret Stobbe is charged with the second degree murder of his former partner, Cayla Bleeker, 36, at this house just north of downtown High River on Tuesday. View image in full screen
36-year-old Jarret Stobbe is charged with the second degree murder of his former partner, Cayla Bleeker, 36, at this house just north of downtown High River on Tuesday. Global News

A dozen friends and loved ones of the victim also packed the courthouse on Friday for Stobbe’s appearance.

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Global News has learned that the accused called police around 6 p.m. and made what turned to be unfounded allegations about his former partner.

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About three and a half hours later, Stobbe made a second call to 9-1-1 and when RCMP officers arrived they found Bleeker suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

As the case makes its way through the courts, a GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Bleeker’s young family.

The campaign describes her as “a devoted single mother and sole provider” of her “two beautiful daughters,” aged 6 and 10.

Stobbe’s appearance on Friday lasted less than five minutes.

He needs to get a lawyer before his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Click to play video: 'Heavy police presence in High River, Alberta as RCMP investigates homicide'
Heavy police presence in High River, Alberta as RCMP investigates homicide

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