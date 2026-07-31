High River, Alta. man faces charges of domestic homicide in court appearance

A 36-year-0ld man from High River, Alta., appeared in court via CCTV camera from the Calgary Remand Centre on Friday, charged with the second-degree murder of his former partner.
Jarret Stobbe is charged with killing Cayla Bleeker, 36, at a house just north of downtown High River on Tuesday.
RCMP have called it a domestic homicide.
A dozen friends and loved ones of the victim also packed the courthouse on Friday for Stobbe’s appearance.
Global News has learned that the accused called police around 6 p.m. and made what turned to be unfounded allegations about his former partner.
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About three and a half hours later, Stobbe made a second call to 9-1-1 and when RCMP officers arrived they found Bleeker suffering from gunshot wounds.
She was rushed to hospital but did not survive.
As the case makes its way through the courts, a GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Bleeker’s young family.
The campaign describes her as “a devoted single mother and sole provider” of her “two beautiful daughters,” aged 6 and 10.
Stobbe’s appearance on Friday lasted less than five minutes.
He needs to get a lawyer before his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Aug. 7.
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