Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigation underway in High River

There was a heavy police presence on a rural property just north of downtown High River Wednesday morning as the Alberta RCMP confirmed to Global News that its Major Crimes Unit is on scene conducting an investigation.
The property is located on 112 Street East, just south of 498 Avenue E and just west of Highway 2 (QE2 Highway).
The property includes a single-storey bungalow set back on a long, circular driveway that was blocked off by several marked and unmarked RCMP vehicles.
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People working on a neighbouring property told Global News that there has been a heavy police presence at the home since early Wednesday morning, with more officers continuing to arrive throughout the day.
Several Alberta flags and signs in support of Alberta’s independence, along with no trespassing signs, lined the driveway and were displayed outside of the home as investigators, dressed in protective gear, appeared to be searching both outside and inside the residence.
Police have released few details of the investigation, but Global News has learned that the people living in the home were renting it from the owners of the property.
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