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Crime

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigation underway in High River

By Ken MacGillivray & Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted July 29, 2026 4:30 pm
1 min read
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called out to conduct an investigation at a home in High River. View image in full screen
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called out to conduct an investigation at a home in High River. Global News
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There was a heavy police presence on a rural property just north of downtown High River Wednesday morning as the Alberta RCMP confirmed to Global News that its Major Crimes Unit is on scene conducting an investigation.

So far the RCMP have released few details, but have confirmed that members of the Major Crimes Unit is on scene, conducting an investigation. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP have released few details but have confirmed that members of the Major Crimes Unit are on scene at a property north of High River conducting an investigation. Global News

The property is located on 112 Street East, just south of 498 Avenue E and just west of Highway 2 (QE2 Highway).

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The property includes a single-storey bungalow set back on a long, circular driveway that was blocked off by several marked and unmarked RCMP vehicles.

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People working on a neighbouring property told Global News that there has been a heavy police presence at the home since early Wednesday morning, with more officers continuing to arrive throughout the day.

The property, seen here with the driveway blocked off by the RCMP, is located on 112 Street East, just north of the town of High River. View image in full screen
The property, seen here with the driveway blocked off by the RCMP, is located on 112 Street East, just north of the town of High River. Global News

Several Alberta flags and signs in support of Alberta’s independence, along with no trespassing signs, lined the driveway and were displayed outside of the home as investigators, dressed in protective gear, appeared to be searching both outside and inside the residence.

Investigators, dressed in protective gear, appeared to be looking for evidence both inside and outside the home, Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Investigators dressed in protective gear appeared to be searching both inside and outside the home Wednesday morning. Global News

Police have released few details of the investigation, but Global News has learned that the people living in the home were renting it from the owners of the property.

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