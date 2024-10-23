Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

High River Pride supporters targeted with intimidation, property crimes: Foothills Pride

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 7:40 pm
3 min read
Foothills Pride says its members and supporters have been subjected to several recent cases of intimidation and property crimes. View image in full screen
Foothills Pride claims the anti-trans rhetoric in Alberta is behind several recent cases of intimidation and property crime aimed at its members and supporters. Global News
In High River, Alta., the local Pride society says its members and supporters have been subjected to a growing number of intimidation, mischief and other forms of vandalism.

In a statement to Global News, Foothills Pride says at least four separate incidents have been reported to the RCMP in the last two months.

It says members of the local LGBTQ2 community and their allies have had “their front windows broken, car windows smashed, Pride flags torn down, one home was egged,” and there was even a break-in attempt.

Paula and Douglas Elliott claim their High River home has been the target of hate crimes because of their support for the local queer community. View image in full screen
Paula and Douglas Elliott claim their High River home has been the target of hate crimes because of their support for the local queer community. Global News

Paula and Douglas Elliott, who have family and friends who are members of the community, claim their home has been targeted twice because of the Pride flags they display.

They tell Global News the first incident happened in May when a friend was staying with them.

It was about 1 a.m. when the friend witnessed two people stealing her Pride flag, open then screen door and try to gain entry to their house.

“My friend who was in the living room stood up and saw two hooded people run away,” said Paula.

Undeterred, the couple bought a bigger Pride flag and put it on the roof of their house.

Then late one evening in September, they heard the sound of glass being smashed.

“It was alarming,” said Paula.  “We quickly determined our front window had been broken and it appears it was with a hammer or some handheld tool.”

The cost of the damage is estimated at $3,000.

“We stood out just because of the flags we fly and it irritates them somehow,” said Douglas.

“We are allies of the queer community, and I believe this hate crime is because of our allyship.”

Foothills Pride says there have been several reports of property crime and intimidation aimed at supporters in High River. View image in full screen
Foothills Pride says there have been several reports of property crime and intimidation aimed at supporters in High River. Global News

Foothills Pride says its members and volunteers also held a rainbow crosswalk painting this summer, but the crosswalk was vandalized just five hours later by motorists performing burnouts.

The society says the “group rallied and repainted, only to have the same thing occur again.”

The RCMP in High River confirm it is investigating several reports of mischief in the town recently, although it does not specifically mention any of the incidents described to Global News.

The Mayor of High River, Craig Snodgrass, says reports of the recent acts targeting the queer community are “completely unacceptable.”

His message to the community is, “the majority of people support you.”

His message to the perpetrators is, “just stop, you’re not changing anybody’s mind.”

The Mayor of High River says his message to those responsible for trying to intimidate members of the local queer community is "just stop." View image in full screen
The Mayor of High River says his message to those responsible for trying to intimidate members of the local queer community is “just stop.” Global News

Foothills Pride blames the political climate in Alberta and anti-trans rhetoric of some politicians for convincing some individuals to think it is OK to engage in such crimes.

Paula Elliott said she’s reached out to Premier Danielle Smith “at least four different times and all I received was an automated response from her office.”

“The fact that she and other politicians remain silent on this indicate their complicity,” said Elliott.

“If good people don’t say no to bad things they are complicit.”

But the Elliotts insist they’re not backing down.

Initially angry, Douglas now says he forgives those responsible, but he would like to have a conversation with the culprits, to hear what they have to say.

“I’m frustrated, but I’m not an angry person.”

Click to play video: 'Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Jennifer Johnson under fire from LGBTQ2 community'
Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Jennifer Johnson under fire from LGBTQ2 community

 

 

