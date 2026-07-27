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2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    July 27, 2026 at 2:47 pm

    Trump is jealous of Carney and has been since his famous speech that was so favourable to so many countries. Continuing with the negative comments about Canada will only worsen the views of the US by other world leaders. Those that follow his rhetoric will pay the price once Trump and his admin are gone.

  2. C
    July 27, 2026 at 2:45 pm

    Who cares what maga thinks about Canada

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Canada

How Trump’s Canada-bashing is influencing other Republicans’ views

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2026 2:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump tariff threats continue amid wildfire response cuts'
Trump tariff threats continue amid wildfire response cuts
WATCH ABOVE: Trump tariff threats continue amid wildfire response cuts
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No one is shocked now when U.S. President Donald Trump calls Canada the “51st state” or refers to Prime Minister Mark Carney as a “governor.”

But Trump’s habit of occasionally targeting Canada with crude insults has become much more common among rank-and-file Republicans in recent weeks.

Professor of rhetoric at the University of Kansas Robert C. Rowland says that as Trump watches his poll numbers dragged down by controversial policies and an unpopular war with Iran, he searches for scapegoats — and often lands on Canada.

Click to play video: 'Trump’s new tariff threats: What’s at stake for Canada?'
Trump’s new tariff threats: What’s at stake for Canada?

That’s led some of the president’s most devoted followers — including some in Congress — to express more negative views of Canada publicly.

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Recent polling shows that while most Americans continue to hold positive opinions of Canada, Republicans are getting more skeptical about the relationship.

Gallup polling shows Canada’s favourable rating among Republicans has fallen 23 points, from 85 per cent in 2025 to 62 per cent this year.

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