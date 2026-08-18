Store accused of making staff pay to work for it

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SWIFT CURRENT – A Saskatchewan employer and company are facing charges for allegedly making two foreign workers pay to work for them.

Saskatchewan’s immigration ministry says a numbered company and the owner who runs the Husky Travel Centre in Swift Current are each facing eight charges.

The charges include taking unfair advantage of a foreign national’s trust and charging a fee or expense to a foreign worker for employment.

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The ministry says the alleged offences happened between September 2023 and August 2025.

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The owner is expected to appear in court Wednesday in Swift Current.

Last week, an eatery in Moose Jaw, Sask., pleaded guilty to similar charges and was ordered to pay fines and reimburse the worker.

Some of the charges laid against the Swift Current business are under new provincial legislation that can impose heftier penalties compared with previous laws.