RCMP police dog injured while tracking armed robbery suspect in High River, Alta.

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Alberta RCMP say a member of their canine team was seriously injured after officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in High River earlier this week.

Police say a suspect, wearing a mask and brandishing a firearm, entered a local business at around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

After taking money from the cash register, the offender fled the scene on a bicycle.

RCMP officers set up containment of the area and called in officers from the Okotoks RCMP, the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services (PDS) for help.

A photo of PDS Pascal and his handler Cpl. Paul Cook, posted on social media by the National Police Federation. Source: Instagram/npf_fpn

ERT members, along with a police dog named Pascal and his handler, began tracking the suspect, during which RCMP say the dog was “seriously injured” while jumping a fence.

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The dog’s handler Cpl. Paul Cook immediately rushed his canine companion to a veterinarian in Calgary.

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“Pascal” has since been released and is recovering at his handler’s home.

View image in full screen This photo, provided by the RCMP, shows PDS Pascal recovering at the home of his handler. Source: RCMP

A photo of the injured Pascal receiving treatment and posted on social media has also attracted an outpouring of well-wishes.

In a press release, the RCMP says, “police dogs are indispensable members of our policing teams. Their exceptional abilities help keep communities safe, assist officers in high-risk situations, and play a critical role in operational success. Our thought and prayers are with Cpl. Cook and Pascal, and we wish for a speedy recovery.”

However, there’s no word yet from the RCMP on whether the suspect was caught.

View image in full screen Word of PDS Pascal’s injuries has attracted an outpouring of well-wishes on social media. Source: RCMP

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the crime to call High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.

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Tips can also be submitted anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) that is available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.