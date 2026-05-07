ASIRT investigating after Calgary police dog bites teen girl

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to a 16-year-0ld girl being bitten by a Calgary police dog during a break-and-enter investigation.
The alleged circumstances leading up to the incident were laid out in a written release from the Alberta Police Review Commission on Thursday.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, as officers were responding to an alarm at Glamorgan School in the city’s southwest.
When police arrived, they found evidence of forced entry to the building, including a smashed window and broken glass.
The responding officers called for backup, which included a police canine unit.
They briefly withdrew from the school before re-entering the building with the police dog.
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Officers announced their presence and continued to search for suspects.
A short time later, the dog located a suspect and bit her during the following encounter.
Emergency Medical Services paramedics were called in and the girl was transported to Alberta Children’s Hospital for treatment.
Alberta’s Police Review Commission has directed ASIRT to investigate whether the actions of officers were justified.
ASIRT is asking anyone who has any relevant video recordings or information about the incident to contact them at 780-644-1483.
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