NAV Canada says safety is ‘our top priority’ following LaGuardia crash

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NAV Canada is reassuring Canadians that airspace safety is a “top priority” after an Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Sunday night killed the plane’s captain and first officer.

It comes as U.S. Transportation Secretary told reporters on Monday that the airport was “well staffed” but not at target staffing levels, and as it remains unclear exactly how many air traffic controllers were working at the time of the crash.

“NAV CANADA is aware of the tragic incident at LaGuardia Airport involving an Air Canada aircraft. Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and colleagues of those who lost their lives, as well as all those affected,” said a spokesperson for NAV Canada in a statement.

“As this occurred in the United States, the investigation will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board. It would be inappropriate to speculate on the circumstances of the incident.”

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NAV Canada is a not-for-profit corporation that owns and operates Canada’s civil air navigation system. This includes managing air traffic control and training staff, providing flight information and airport advisory services.

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Speaking to reporters from LaGuardia Airport on Monday, Duffy laid out overall air traffic controller staffing levels for the location.

“This airport has a target of 37 controllers at LaGuardia. We have 33 controllers employed, certified at LaGuardia. And we have six that are – seven actually – that are in training. So as our airports go, LaGuardia is a very well-staffed airport.

“We’re a couple controllers short in total, but it is a well-staffed airport.”

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NAV Canada said in its statement that there are “workforce pressures” that are being navigated by the sector writ large.

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“NAV Canada, like many air navigation service providers globally, is managing workforce pressures following the pandemic, particularly due to training disruptions and the time required to qualify safety-critical personnel,” said NAV Canada.

“That said, safety is never compromised. Canada’s air navigation system remains among the safest in the world, supported by rigorous standards, highly trained professionals, and multiple layers of operational safeguards.”

The company says it has licensed 600 air traffic service members since 2023, and there are nearly 500 students currently enrolled across Canada. It adds that becoming a fully qualified air traffic controller can typically take 18 to 30 months because of the “rigorous training required.”

“Canadians and travellers can be reassured, we are focused on strengthening service resiliency, supporting our people, working constructively with industry partners while upholding the highest standards of safety they rightly expect,” said NAV Canada.

Last year, a shortage of air traffic service staff saw hundreds of flights either delayed or cancelled in Vancouver, with flight disruptions also seen in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to add capacity where possible, and progress is being made across the Canadian system,” said a NAV Canada spokesperson in August 2025.

“We continue to recruit, train, and licence new controllers at an increased pace while taking every step needed to support safe and efficient service continuity across the country.”