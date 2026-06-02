TTC unveils last major subway closure to accommodate World Cup preparations

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As Toronto’s six FIFA World Cup matches approach rapidly, the city’s transit is instituting a series of massive subway closures to accommodate last-minute repairs to the system.

The Toronto Transit Commission confirmed Tuesday it will close a key portion of Line 1 early for several days, entirely on Sunday and then run only partial service one day next week.

A series of stations between St. George and Sheppard West stations will be impacted by the closures, which will see new concrete installed, new track and some replacements.

Until June 4, stations along that section of Line 1 will close to the public at midnight. Then, on Sunday, the entire section will be totally closed to passengers.

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The TTC said that June 8 would see the resumption of “partial service” on the section between Wilson and Lawrence West stations — with trains limited to a single track.

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“Ten months ago when I joined, we had nearly 30 speed restrictions and today we have six,” TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said in a statement.

“The work being done between now and June 9 will eliminate four more. That means we’ll have better service for our customers on this part of Line 1, for the future and the World Cup.”

The agency’s COO echoed the sentiment, saying the closures and reduced service were vital to keeping the system reliable when the world comes to Toronto.

“This is essential work on one of the busiest parts of our network, and it will deliver faster, more reliable trips for customers who rely on Line 1 every day,” Fort Monaco said.

“Our teams have a clear plan, including single-track service and additional support for customers on Monday, and we are focused on keeping people moving safely and efficiently while these upgrades are underway.”

The agency said those closures, ending on June 9, will be the last planned shutdown of its subway system before the World Cup begins with Canada versus Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12.