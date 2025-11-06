Menu

Crime

Edmonton police officer charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement by ASIRT

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 6, 2025 4:21 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
More than two years after Alberta’s police watchdog began investigating, charges have been laid against an Edmonton officer for an incident that occurred while on duty.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said it was directed on Sept. 8, 2023, to investigate allegations of sexual assault by an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer.

ASIRT said the evidence gathered led investigators to believe an offence had been committed.

The case was sent to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) to determine whether the evidence met the standard for prosecution.

The ACPS said it did, so ASIRT acting executive director Matthew Block determined the officer should be charged.

On Nov. 5, Const. Renzo Geronimo was charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, and breach of trust.

He was released and is scheduled for his first court appearance on Dec. 10.

It’s not known if Geronimo is still working for EPS. ASIRT did not release when or where the alleged incident took place, nor did it release any other details.

Global News has reached out to EPS for more information.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

