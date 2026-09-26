Saskatoon police investigating city’s 10th homicide

Saskatoon Police Service says it is investigating the city’s 10th homicide of the year after the death of a man who was found injured Saturday morning.
Police say they responded at around 7 a.m. to a report of an injured man in the area of 71st Street East and Lipsett Crescent in the north industrial area.
Get breaking National news
In a release, police say their officers and members of the Saskatoon Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.
Police say the area has been cleared and all traffic restrictions have been lifted.
- 2 teens charged with murder in connection to pedestrian collision that killed 16-year-old
- 4 charged after injured 72-year-old man dies outside Manitoba RCMP detachment
- Toronto man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fellow arsonist accidentally dies in fire
- Convicted B.C. child killer granted 60-day unescorted leave to take cooking classes
The victim’s name has not been released.
Members of the Major Crime Section are now investigating and anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.