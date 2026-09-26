Saskatoon police investigating city’s 10th homicide

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Saskatoon Police Service says it is investigating the city’s 10th homicide of the year after the death of a man who was found injured Saturday morning.

Police say they responded at around 7 a.m. to a report of an injured man in the area of 71st Street East and Lipsett Crescent in the north industrial area.

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In a release, police say their officers and members of the Saskatoon Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police say the area has been cleared and all traffic restrictions have been lifted.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Members of the Major Crime Section are now investigating and anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.