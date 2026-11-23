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Police in Winnipeg are now required to collect race-based data in their use-of-force interactions to address systemic racism in policing and advance reconciliation with racialized and other communities.

The Winnipeg Police Service has historically kept track of some race information but, as of last month, officers must include it in reports when force has been used in a case.

David Bowman, the service’s director of organizational support and development, said it will help address significant gaps in data collection and eventually lead to reform.

“It’s going to help drive potential policy creation updates, as well as training, if there’s culturally appropriate training that stems from any of this,” he said.

The move follows years of consultations with groups, including the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, Statistics Canada and the Winnipeg Police Board.

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At the national level, there are no laws requiring police to collect race-based data. But many advocacy groups have called for the move, saying it’s important to addressing systemic racism.

Several police departments are already collecting such data in use of force, arrests and routine checks.

Calgary police made a commitment to collect and report race-based data in 2020. Findings in 2024 showed Indigenous women and men, along with Black men, were overrepresented in use-of-force cases.

The Ontario government’s Anti-Racism Act requires several public sectors to collect race information. A 2022 report from Toronto police showed Black and racialized residents faced disproportionate use of force.

RCMP also launched a pilot project with some detachments collecting race-based data in 2024, after former commissioner Brenda Lucki acknowledged that systemic racism exists in the ranks.

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While some police agencies have taken the steps to integrate the data in their reporting, there isn’t a national standard on how it should be collected.

“The absence of those national standards in many ways prevented us from moving forward on this,” said Bowman.

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police doesn’t collect race-based data but says it supports it. Some member organizations also share such data with Statistics Canada.

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A committee with the association has documents outlining the collection and reporting of Indigenous and racialized identity information.

Bowman, who’s on the committee, said that guidance helped Winnipeg police create its road map. What happens next will largely be determined in consultation with the Winnipeg Police Board and the community.

Data collection will be based on an officer’s perceptions, said Bowman. “How an individual is perceived by an officer is the relevant data point.”

Data from last year shows Winnipeg police were dispatched to just over 254,000 calls for service, with 780 resulting in use of force. That can include the use of a stun gun, pointing a firearm or using a firearm.

Bowman said it’s too soon to release its race data from the past month, but the service may make it available to the public later.

Advocates and policing experts say collecting the data is a fundamentally good premise but must be done with transparency.

“Collecting that data is going to help with oversight and trust,” said Meaghan Daniel, a lawyer for the Coalition of Families Affected by Police Violence.

“But we have to say, who is collecting it? How are they going to collect it? How is it going to be shared? There are so many underlying questions.”

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The way data is tracked can either obscure or inform, said Daniel.

“It’s really popular right now to say, we’re going to be tough on crime. But it’s not that popular to say that we’re going to be tough on police,” she said.

“People are missing the very circular connection here. Because to the extent that we are tough on the police, we can be more tough on crime, because you will have the communities buy in their trust. And effective policing depends on trust.”

Developing a policy and standards for mandatory collection of race-based data in use-of-force instances was a recommendation earlier this year from the inquest into a 2020 Winnipeg police shooting.

Eishia Hudson, 16, was killed after officers responded to reports of a liquor store robbery and chased a stolen Jeep that the First Nations girl was driving.

The inquest examined whether systemic racism played a role in the death, because the responding officers had been told the suspects were Indigenous youth.

Eishia was one of three First Nations people fatally shot by Winnipeg police within 10 days.

Tandeep Sidhu, an assistant professor of sociology and criminology at the University of Manitoba, supports race-based data collection. But it’s only one aspect of interrogating systemic racism.

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“These reports are police narratives of incidents. They haven’t been tested in court,” he said.

“We can rely on general trends from this data, but we can’t treat this data as an ‘objective source’ of information.”

He said police press conferences, releasing mug shots and other communications, and examining the way police executives and unions talk about crime also need to be considered.