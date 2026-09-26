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Crime

Ont. woman accused of stealing from hospital staff, patients faces dozens of charges

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 26, 2026 1:00 pm
1 min read
A hospital sign is seen on Thursday, May 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne. View image in full screen
A hospital sign is seen on Thursday, May 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne. GAC
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A 34-year-old woman faces dozens of charges following an investigation into thefts from patients and staff at several Ontario hospitals.

The charges were laid by the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The Burlington, Ont., woman faces 64 charges. Of those, there are 34 counts of fraud under $5,000, 13 counts of theft under $5,000, and seven counts of disobeying a court order.

She was also charged with criminal breach of trust, fraud over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

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According to police, the affected hospitals are:

  • Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (April 2025 – March 2026) in Orillia
  • Headwaters Health Care Centre (August 2026 – September 2026) in Orangeville
  • Trillium Health Partners (August 2025 – July 2026) in Mississauga
  • St. Joseph’s Health Centre (July 2024 – January 2025) in Toronto
  • West Park Health Care Centre (February 2024 – April 2024) in Toronto

Police said the investigation was prompted by several complaints.

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“Multiple search warrants were executed where significant amounts of property were seized,” OPP said in a Saturday release.

Police say their major crime unit is still investigating and investigators believe there are more victims who were patients, visitors, and staff members “in various units” of the hospitals.

“Investigators are asking any individuals who attended these medical facilities during the above timeframes to check their financial records for any unauthorized transactions,” OPP said in the release.

Fraudulent transactions or thefts of cash can be reported to the Orillia OPP Major Crime Unit at 1‑888‑310‑1122.

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