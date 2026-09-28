Shooting leaves 4 dead, 4 wounded in Caribbean tourism destination

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A manhunt was underway Saturday after a shooting that left four people dead in the small Caribbean island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to police.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said late Friday that officers responded to reports of gunfire in Green Hill, a district located just outside of the capital city of Kingstown.

“On arrival, officers discovered two bodies lying on the public road. The body of a female was found inside a vehicle parked along the roadway, while another body was discovered on an adjacent piece of land. All four persons appeared to have sustained gunshot injuries,” police said in a press release.

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Four other people were also injured in the shooting, according to police.

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In an update on Sunday, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said that the four people who sustained gunshot injuries were transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

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“Two were subsequently treated and discharged, while two remain hospitalized,” police added.

The identities of the deceased are currently being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation and related security considerations, police said.

There were no immediate arrests and police said they were still trying to determine the motive for the crime.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to contact police.

“Persons who may have witnessed suspicious activity or who possess relevant video footage, photographs or other information are particularly encouraged to come forward,” police said. “Members of the public are also urged to avoid circulating speculation or unverified information while the investigation remains active.”

Acting Police Commissioner Trevor Bailey spoke about the impact gun violence has on families and communities during the news conference on Saturday.

“Violence has no part in our society. It brings pain. It brings discomfort to families,” he said.

Police said they registered another killing on Saturday, and were investigating whether it is linked to Friday night’s shooting.

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St. Clair Leacock, the minister of national security, told NBC Radio, a local news outlet, that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a “peaceful country” but gang violence is still present.

“I’m most saddened by the news of last evening’s occurrence,” he said on Saturday. “I want to appeal openly to all young people to pay attention to their conduct and their behaviour.”

According to police, 37 murders have been recorded this year in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“These homicides create a serious nightmare for us,” Leacock said.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines consists of 32 islands in the eastern Caribbean and is known for its volcanic landscapes, untouched coral reefs and white sand beaches.

—With files from The Associated Press