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Crime

Hate-motivated online comments result in charge for Kingston resident: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 28, 2026 10:52 am
1 min read
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. View image in full screen
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
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A Kingston, Ont. resident is facing a charge of public incitement of hatred after a police investigation into online comments that allegedly promoted hatred against identifiable groups.

Kingston police say it began an investigation after receiving a complaint regarding comments posted on a social media platform on Sept. 23.

“The comments were posted anonymously, and directed at members of religious communities and contained language that is alleged to encourage hatred and violence toward identifiable groups,” a news release from police said.

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Police did not specify what religious communities or identifiable groups were named in the social media comments.

Following the police investigation into the comments, a 37-year-old Kingston resident was charged and held for a bail hearing.

“Statements that promote hatred or violence against others have no place in our community,” said Kingston Police Chief Adam MacIntosh in a news release. “Hate-motivated behaviour undermines the values of respect, inclusion, and dignity that strengthen our community and will not be tolerated.”

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No further details are being provided as police said the matter is now before the courts.

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