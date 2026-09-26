2 teens charged with murder in connection to pedestrian collision that killed 16-year-old

Two teens from Guelph, Ont. are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a fatal pedestrian collision last weekend that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics responded to the collision, which involved a minivan, on Wellington Road 29, south of Eramosa-Garafraxa Town Line just after midnight last Saturday.
Get breaking National news
The victim has been identified as a teen from Puslinch Township, OPP said.
According to police, officers arrested two 17-year-old boys on Friday. Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on Saturday.
- 4 charged after injured 72-year-old man dies outside Manitoba RCMP detachment
- Toronto man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fellow arsonist accidentally dies in fire
- Convicted B.C. child killer granted 60-day unescorted leave to take cooking classes
- Airdrie man charged with sexual assault after 6 women groped at big-box stores
Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.