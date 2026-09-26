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Crime

2 teens charged with murder in connection to pedestrian collision that killed 16-year-old

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 26, 2026 11:07 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
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Two teens from Guelph, Ont. are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a fatal pedestrian collision last weekend that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics responded to the collision, which involved a minivan, on Wellington Road 29, south of Eramosa-Garafraxa Town Line just after midnight last Saturday.

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The victim has been identified as a teen from Puslinch Township, OPP said.

According to police, officers arrested two 17-year-old boys on Friday. Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on Saturday.

Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

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