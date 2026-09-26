4 charged after injured 72-year-old man dies outside Manitoba RCMP detachment

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a 72-year-old man who was found injured outside of a Manitoba RCMP detachment.
RCMP say a cell guard at the Lynn Lake detachment found the man lying on the ground outside the building on the morning of Sept. 20 and alerted officers.
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Police say the man had serious injuries, and officers provided first aid. EMS was called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP said they believed the man had been assaulted at his residence before he made his way to the RCMP detachment.
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On Friday, RCMP said four people from Lynn Lake had been charged with assault causing bodily harm and remained in custody.
The Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services, Office of Chief Medical Examiner, and the Lynn Lake RCMP continue their investigation.
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