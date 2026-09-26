Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 charged after injured 72-year-old man dies outside Manitoba RCMP detachment

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 26, 2026 10:43 am
1 min read
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a 72-year-old man who was found injured outside of a Manitoba RCMP detachment.

RCMP say a cell guard at the Lynn Lake detachment found the man lying on the ground outside the building on the morning of Sept. 20 and alerted officers.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the man had serious injuries, and officers provided first aid. EMS was called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said they believed the man had been assaulted at his residence before he made his way to the RCMP detachment.

On Friday, RCMP said four people from Lynn Lake had been charged with assault causing bodily harm and remained in custody.

The Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services, Office of Chief Medical Examiner, and the Lynn Lake RCMP continue their investigation.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices