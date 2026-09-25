Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Veteran OPP sergeant charged following child sexual exploitation investigation

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 5:56 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged one of its own sergeants with 28 years of service following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Chris Weise, 54, of Alliston, Ont., was arrested and charged on Sept. 8 with accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material and possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Police say they executed a search warrant at his residence and seized a number of electronic devices back in June.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The investigation revealed that the accused is an OPP sergeant with 28 years of service who is currently on an unrelated leave of absence.

Weise is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on Oct. 8, 2026.

The OPP says anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the force at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or write to ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Information can also be reported through cybertip.ca.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'OPP charge 2 Ontario men after homemade electric weapon, drugs seized'
OPP charge 2 Ontario men after homemade electric weapon, drugs seized

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices