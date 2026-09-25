Veteran OPP sergeant charged following child sexual exploitation investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged one of its own sergeants with 28 years of service following a child sexual exploitation investigation.
Chris Weise, 54, of Alliston, Ont., was arrested and charged on Sept. 8 with accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material and possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.
Police say they executed a search warrant at his residence and seized a number of electronic devices back in June.
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The investigation revealed that the accused is an OPP sergeant with 28 years of service who is currently on an unrelated leave of absence.
Weise is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on Oct. 8, 2026.
The OPP says anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the force at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or write to ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Information can also be reported through cybertip.ca.
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