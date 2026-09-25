Canadian charged with fraud in the U.S. for allegedly voting in 3 elections

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A Canadian has been charged in the United States with three counts of voter fraud for casting ballots in three elections without being a U.S. citizen.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Florida says Christiane Vinette Young voted in the 2024 and 2022 general elections and the 2022 primary elections, despite knowing she was not a U.S. citizen.

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The office says the 75-year-old was illegally present in the United States when she voted.

She faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison if she is convicted.

Vinette Young did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the case was investigated by Homeland Security and that she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.