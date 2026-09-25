Toronto man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fellow arsonist accidentally dies in fire

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Two years after a deadly arson fire at a Greek restaurant in Scarborough, one of three men responsible has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and arson after his fellow arsonist was accidentally killed while setting the establishment on fire.

Shiloh Norton admits that on June 21, 2024, at 11:42 p.m., he left his home and took an Uber to a parking lot near Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue, where he got into a stolen Acura RDX. It had been reported stolen to Peel Regional Police the day before.

Norton, who was 21 at the time, picked up 26-year-old O’Brien Todd and a 16-year-old before driving to a restaurant located at 1176 Kennedy Rd. called Molon Lave Taverna.

The stolen Acura RDX reversed into a parking lot adjacent to the restaurant around 1:35 a.m. on June 22, 2024. Video surveillance shown in court captured Todd and the 16-year-old exiting the vehicle while Norton remained in the driver’s seat.

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Todd was carrying a “club”, used to prevent vehicles from being stolen, and walked towards the restaurant’s front door while Norton can be seen exiting the driver’s seat and helping the 16-year-old open the rear hatch of the Acura.

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Norton then returns to the driver’s seat while the 16-year-old can be seen removing three jerry cans from the trunk. According to the facts, those jerry cans were filled with gasoline. The teen walks to the front door of the restaurant before Todd breaks the glass door of the restaurant with the club. Todd and the 16-year-old then climb through the broken glass.

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Deputy Crown attorney Melissa Mandel told court that video cameras from inside Molon Lave Taverna captured Todd and the teen pouring gasoline all over the interior of the restaurant.

“Todd eventually moves into the kitchen area while pouring one of the cans. Todd throws gas on the gas stove which has a pilot light and ignites a fire and an explosion almost immediately,” says Mandel.

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Court heard that Todd attempted to run out the front door of the restaurant but fell while still inside. The 16-year-old was temporarily trapped but eventually found his way out through the broken glass panel where they entered and crawled out of the restaurant, which was on fire.

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Todd did not make it out of the restaurant. The teen ran to the waiting Acura and got in before Norton drove away, leaving Todd inside the burning restaurant.

Court heard that an employee with the security company that arrived responding to a broken-glass alert arrived to find the working fire. She called 911.

Norton drove the stolen Acura back to the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West and parked it behind a building before he and the teen got into the Uber. Both then returned home.

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Todd was later found dead inside the restaurant. His cause of death was smoke inhalation. The 16-year-old suffered injuries to his wrists, including what appeared to be significant burns.

A motive for the arson was not given in court.

The facts state that at the time of the arson fire, Norton was bound by a release order dated June 4, 2024. One of the conditions of his release was that he abide by a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Norton was also bound by a probation order dated June 30, 2023 from Napanee. He was not permitted to possess car keys without permission from the owner and also received a two-year driving prohibition starting June 30, 2023.

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At the time of the fire, he was also bound by a probation order dated June 22, 2023, to keep the peace and be of good behavior.

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A sentencing date for Norton has yet to be set.

The 16-year-old was found guilty after a trial last fall on all counts he was charged with, including manslaughter, arson with disregard for human life, and possession of incendiary material for arson.

The teen, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, will return to court in October to be sentenced.