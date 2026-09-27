One person arrested in connection to Spanish Banks shooting

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Vancouver Police say one person has been arrested after a targeted shooting in a parking lot at Spanish Banks Beach.

The department says it was alerted to the area just before 5 p.m. Saturday, after witnesses reported seeing two masked men shoot at an occupied vehicle in a parking lot of the popular beach along Northwest Marine Drive.

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Shortly after, a major police presence was reported along the border of the Sunset and Fraserview neighbourhoods.

Police cordoned off a SUV with minor damage along Prince Albert Street near 49th Avenue.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, police say one suspect was located and arrested in East Vancouver in relation to the shooting. No victims were reported at the time.

The VPD add the investigation into the incident is ongoing.