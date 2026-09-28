Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police ID second homicide victim found in burnt-out vehicle

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 28, 2026 8:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after 2 bodies found in separate vehicle fires in Etobicoke, Scarborough'
Police investigating after 2 bodies found in separate vehicle fires in Etobicoke, Scarborough
WATCH: Police investigating after 2 bodies found in separate vehicle fires in Etobicoke, Scarborough
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police have identified a second homicide victim who was found in a burnt-out vehicle last week.

Mohamud Kheyre’s body was found last Tuesday as police responded to two vehicle fires on opposite ends of the city.

The first incident was reported to police around 11:24 p.m. Sept. 21. Officers were called to a hydro field on Reesor Road, near Steeles Avenue East.

It was reported that there was a vehicle on fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found a body inside the vehicle. The victim in that case was identified Friday as 32-year-old Marcus Charles.

At 12:55 a.m. Sept. 22, police were called to James Garden Park in Etobicoke for another vehicle on fire. Police said smoke was seen coming from the park, and there were reports of what sounded like an explosion.

Story continues below advertisement

After crews arrived, Kheyre’s body was found inside the car. The 30-year-old’s identity was released Sunday afternoon.

  • Mohamud Kheyre

Charles and Kheyre are Toronto’s 27th and 28th homicides of 2026.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices