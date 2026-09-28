Toronto police ID second homicide victim found in burnt-out vehicle

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Toronto police have identified a second homicide victim who was found in a burnt-out vehicle last week.

Mohamud Kheyre’s body was found last Tuesday as police responded to two vehicle fires on opposite ends of the city.

The first incident was reported to police around 11:24 p.m. Sept. 21. Officers were called to a hydro field on Reesor Road, near Steeles Avenue East.

It was reported that there was a vehicle on fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found a body inside the vehicle. The victim in that case was identified Friday as 32-year-old Marcus Charles.

At 12:55 a.m. Sept. 22, police were called to James Garden Park in Etobicoke for another vehicle on fire. Police said smoke was seen coming from the park, and there were reports of what sounded like an explosion.

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After crews arrived, Kheyre’s body was found inside the car. The 30-year-old’s identity was released Sunday afternoon.

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Charles and Kheyre are Toronto’s 27th and 28th homicides of 2026.

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The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.