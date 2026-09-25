Toronto police to hold update after finding 2 bodies in burnt-out vehicles

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Toronto police will hold an update Friday after emergency crews found two bodies in two burnt-out vehicles earlier this week.

Police told Global News it received calls for both incidents within hours of each other late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The first incident was reported to police around 11:24 p.m. Officers were called to a hydro field on Reesor Road, near Steeles Avenue East.

It was reported that there was a vehicle on fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found a body inside the vehicle.

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At 12:55 a.m., police were called to James Garden Park in Etobicoke for another vehicle on fire. Police said smoke was seen coming from the park, and there were reports of what sounded like an explosion.

After crews arrived, a body was found inside the car.

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View image in full screen Toronto police attend the scene of a vehicle fire at James Gardens Park on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. Police said a body was located inside the car, which happened just hours after another body was found in a burning vehicle on the other end of the city. Lexy Benedict/Global News

Police said it’s too early to determine if both incidents are related. The causes of death for both individuals is unknown.

Det.-Sgt. Henri Marsman of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is set to speak to reporters at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.