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Crime

Mississauga woman faces upgraded murder charge after stabbing victim dies

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 2:15 pm
1 min read
2nd degree murder View image in full screen
Lorena Sanchez's charge has been upgraded to second-degree murder. Peel Regional Police
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A Mississauga woman has been charged with second-degree murder after the victim of a stabbing died in hospital days later.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street East on Sept. 6 around 5:30 p.m.

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When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a “serious stab wound to the neck.”

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Officers immediately arrested a man who was involved in an altercation with the victim but determined he was not responsible and was released.

The next day, officers located and arrested 42-year-old Lorena Sanchez and charged her with attempted murder.

On Sept. 10, police say the man died in hospital and Sanchez’s charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.

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The investigation is ongoing.

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