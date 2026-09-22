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Crime

Police find 2 bodies in burnt-out vehicles on opposite ends of Toronto

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 22, 2026 10:09 am
1 min read
James Gardens Park fire View image in full screen
Toronto police attend the scene of a vehicle fire at James Gardens Park on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. Police said a dead body was located inside the car, which happened just hours after another dead body was found in a burning vehicle on the other end of the city. Lexy Benedict/Global News
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Toronto police are investigating after emergency crews found two bodies in two burnt-out vehicles on opposite ends of the city.

Police told Global News it received calls for both incidents within hours of each other late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The first incident was reported to police around 11:24 p.m. Officers were called to a hydro field on Reesor Road, near Steeles Avenue East.

It was reported that there was a vehicle on fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found a body inside the vehicle.

Reesor Road fire View image in full screen
Emergency crews attend the scene of a fire in a hydro field near Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. Crews knocked down the fire and during their search located a deceased individual in the backseat of a vehicle. Jacob Estrin/photo

At 12:55 a.m., police were called to James Garden Park in Etobicoke for another vehicle on fire. Police said smoke was seen coming from the park, and there were reports of what sounded like an explosion.

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After crews arrived, a body was found inside the car.

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Police said it’s too early to determine if both incidents are related. The causes of death for both individuals is unknown.

The homicide squad has been notified, and the Office of the Fire Marshal is looking into the cause of the fires.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

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