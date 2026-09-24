Kenneth Law’s sentencing hearing to hear from more victims’ families

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Warning: This story deals with suicide, a sensitive issue that some readers may find upsetting. Please read at your own discretion.

An Ontario court is set to hear Thursday from more friends and family members of people who took their own lives using products purchased from Kenneth Law.

More than a dozen victim impact statements were presented in court Wednesday, some in person, some read by prosecutors and some by video recording.

Several said Law preyed on people who were at their most vulnerable, robbing them of their future and leaving countless families grappling with grief.

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Adrienne Dalli, whose brother Maurizio Vadala died in 2023, told the court it is “devastating” to know he was guided toward death instead of receiving the support he needed.

Law, a former chef from Mississauga, Ont., pleaded guilty earlier this year to 14 counts of aiding suicide in the deaths of 14 people in Ontario.

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The plea was entered weeks after he was set to stand trial on the charges and another 14 counts of first-degree murder related to the same victims.

Prosecutors have said they plan to withdraw the murder charges after Law is sentenced.

An agreed statement of fact read in court in May said Law ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other products that can be used for self-harm.

He sent some 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, including close to 160 packages shipped to addresses within Canada, it said.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.