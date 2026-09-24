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Crime

Public cautioned of high-risk sex offender who moved to Saskatoon: police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 24, 2026 12:17 pm
1 min read
William Lee Perswain, 42, is moved to Saskatoon from Winnipeg, which prompted Saskatoon police to caution the public of the high-risk sex offender's arrival. View image in full screen
William Lee Perswain, 42, moved to Saskatoon from Winnipeg, which prompted Saskatoon police to caution the public of the high-risk sex offender's arrival. Saskatoon Police Service
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Saskatoon police are cautioning the public of a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.

William Lee Perswain, 42, moved to the city from Winnipeg, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS). It described him as having “a lengthy criminal history of sexual offences.”

Perswain is considered at a high risk of reoffending against young and adult females.

His prior convictions include break and enter commit sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, indecent act, aggravated assault, assault, and unlawfully being in a dwelling house. He has also been convicted for multiple breaches of probation and recognizance orders.

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Saskatoon police described the 42-year-old man as five feet 11 inches and approximately 155 pounds. He was said to have short black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos.

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A public notification issued last year, by the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, said his tattoos include a cross on his neck, text that reads “Kim” on his chest and a full sleeve with a feather on his left arm. Perswain was also said to be inked on his back, upper torso, left leg, and body, as well as on both of his arms and hands.

Perswain is forbade from visiting places where people younger than 16 years old may congregate, such as public parks, community centres and schoolyards. He is also not allowed to have contact with anyone those under 16 and is prohibited from buying, using or possessing alcohol or other intoxicants, Saskatoon police said.

SPS noted that vigilantism against the man will not be tolerated.

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