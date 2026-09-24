‘Home Improvement’ star Jonathan Taylor Thomas allegedly ‘kicked a deputy’

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Home Improvement star Jonathan Taylor Thomas was detained in California earlier this week on charges of obstruction and public intoxication.

According to booking records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, viewed and obtained by Global News, the 45-year-old actor, whose real name is Jonathan Taylor Weiss, was detained at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on Monday, Sept. 21 and released the following day.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station confirmed to People that Thomas was arrested in Westlake Village, Calif. after a car in which he was passenger was pulled over for a DUI investigation.

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Thomas was not driving the vehicle.

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The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told ABC News that deputies spotted a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Westlake Boulevard and Townsgate Road, blocking traffic at a green light.

“Deputies pulled alongside the vehicle to see if the driver needed assistance, and that’s when they noticed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated,” police told the outlet.

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When the deputies performed field sobriety tests on the driver, the sheriff’s department alleged that Thomas kept disrupting them.

Authorities told the outlet that Thomas “appeared intoxicated, continually exited the vehicle and approached the deputies, distracting them from their investigation.”

“Deputies attempted to detain (Thomas) for obstruction and public intoxication, at which point, (Thomas) kicked a deputy in the stomach,” police said.

Thomas was arrested and booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on charges of obstruction and public intoxication.

Global News has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for further comment, but has not received a response.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and the case will be submitted to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for consideration for filing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told People in a statement.

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Thomas starred alongside Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson on Home Improvement in the 1990s. His other acting credits include voicing young Simba in the 1994 Disney film The Lion King and starring alongside Jessica Biel in 1998’s I’ll Be Home for Christmas.

Thomas, who has maintained a low profile in recent years, reunited with Richardson and his Home Improvement co-star Taran Noah Smith, more than 25 years after the sitcom ended.

“My other boys,” Richardson captioned the photo on Instagram in July.

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Thomas’ arrest comes after his Home Improvement co-star Zachery Ty Bryan was sentenced to 16 months in jail in February following a 2024 arrest for driving under the influence.

Bryan, 44, received the sentence after his sixth arrest in five years, stemming from the 2024 arrest by officers from La Quinta Sheriff’s Station, who were responding to a vehicle suspected of being involved in a traffic collision.

The deputies observed “indications of impairment” in Bryan, the driver, and arrested him for driving under the influence with priors. He was also booked on the misdemeanour of contempt of court.

Bryan was re-arraigned in February and struck a plea deal with prosecutors after he pleaded guilty to the DUI charge, People reports. He also “admitted to an enhancement related to having two prior DUI convictions.”

The actor was sentenced to 16 months in county jail with credit for 57 days served and denied probation.