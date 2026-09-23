Dolly Parton’s estate accuses nephew of threatening to destroy her legacy

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Dolly Parton’s estate has accused the country music icon’s nephew of threatening to commit violence and destroy his late aunt’s legacy and business empire in a new court filing.

The court filing, viewed by The Associated Press, the New York Times and People, also asked a judge to keep Parton’s nephew away from its employees and business dealings.

Global News has not independently viewed the court filing.

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Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver, who announced the country singer’s death last month in a video on social media, owns a company that provided Parton’s security detail.

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The court documents, filed Tuesday in Nashville by She’s Alive, LLC, allege that Seaver became “emboldened” after Parton died on Aug. 25, and his behaviour led to his termination, People reports.

She’s Alive, LLC, run by Danny Nozell, Parton’s longtime manager, also filed a temporary restraining order against Seaver, which was granted on Sept. 22, according to People.

The restraining order is meant to stop Seaver from talking with or being within 304.8 metres of She’s Alive employees, lawyers and business partners. It also is meant to keep him from interfering with its business relationships.

Last week, She’s Alive terminated Seaver and Squadron Augmented Protection Services, saying his “terrorizing conduct made their continued retention untenable,” according to court documents, viewed by The Associated Press.

“Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing…. In writing, he vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand’ and also told her entertainment attorney: ‘I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer,'” the filing alleged, according to the outlets.

The Associated Press reports that Seaver sent text messages and emails to She’s Alive reveling in his newfound fame and calling himself an “international arms dealer.”

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In one message written on Sept. 1 and included in the court documents, he said: “I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It’s going to be great. Or f——- pay me,” The Associated Press reports.

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In a Sept. 3 exchange with Parton’s lawyer, Seaver allegedly said he sold $27 million in arms and ammunition to the Haitian police, according to the New York Times.

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Seaver reportedly claimed that he worked for private military contractors overseas during the Iraq War and used that experience as part of the threats against She’s Alive, according to the complaint.

Seaver’s alleged messages have resulted in Parton’s trusts and estates lawyer leaving and employees of She’s Alive resigning, according to The Associated Press.

In another alleged message, Seaver said that Nozell had been his longtime confidant and “best friend.”

“I trusted Danny,” Seaver wrote, according to The New York Times, “And that’s what those messages were, two friends and brothers commiserating on the people that have screwed Dolly over for many many years.”

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In a statement shared with TMZ on Sept. 21, Seaver said he and his teams were “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” since Parton’s death.

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,” Seaver and his team said in the statement.

On Aug. 25, Seaver announced Parton’s death in a video, saying, “I am representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean. Sister, sis, Aunt Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next. This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.”

“As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment, but haven’t truly felt it until now. It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.”

Seaver said that Parton lived “in the light” and is now “in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”

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“I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors, not just for me, but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent,” he said.

“Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever,” Seaver said.

“Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest,” he said, adding, “Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly.”

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Parton died at the age of 80 in Nashville, Tenn. after a “brief battle with cancer,” her representatives said.

In a statement to People, Parton’s team wrote: “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

The type of cancer Parton was diagnosed with was not disclosed.

—With files from The Associated Press